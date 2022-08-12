Medal Revealed for 2022 Abbott Chicago 5K Race

Abbott Chicago 5K runners who go the distance this fall are in for a festive treat.

Race organizers recently unveiled a newly-designed medal for those who will cross the finish line Oct. 8, just a day before the Bank of America Chicago Marathon takes off.

The 2022 finisher's medal drapes from a striped blue band with red, yellow and purple accents. The white medal itself is scored with blue text that commemorates the occasion.

ICYMI: All Abbott Chicago 5K participants receive this festive knit hat and a finisher’s medal. Claim yours today by signing up for the only 5K that runs in the Chicago Loop: https://t.co/ydQMgZMAQ2 @AbbottNews pic.twitter.com/RfINhF9IRH — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) August 12, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A knit hat that matches the medal will also be up for grabs.

Throughout the Abbott 5K, runners will be guided through Chicago's downtown. The Abbott 5K is the only race that takes place throughout the Loop, according to organizers.

The entry fee for the event is $35. To register, click here.