Measles case confirmed in southern Illinois: IDPH

Illinois health officials announced Wednesday that a case of measles has been confirmed in a patient in far southern Illinois, marking the first case in the state in 2025.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the case was confirmed Wednesday through laboratory testing, with no outbreak currently present in the state.

The risk of measles transmission for the general public remains low, officials said.

Health officials are currently working with local leaders to identify all possible exposure locations, with the clinic where the patient sought care currently working to identify any individuals who were possibly exposed.

All health care staff who were exposed were wearing masks and are considered immune from the disease, officials said.

The case marks the first in Illinois since an outbreak in Chicago in early 2024 that resulted in a total of 67 cases.

Currently, an outbreak in Texas and New Mexico has led to over 680 confirmed cases and three deaths, with over 800 cases reported nationwide, officials said.

“This first reported case of measles in Illinois in 2025 is a reminder to our Illinois residents that this disease can be prevented with up-to-date vaccination,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said.

Most people are vaccinated routinely during childhood and are not a high risk of measles.

Officials said the highest concern is for infants, as children receive their first vaccine dose between 12 and 15 months of age, and individuals who can't get vaccinated for other health concerns.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to measles are encouraged to contact their health care provider about protection through prior vaccination or the need for future vaccination.

“The key to preventing measles is the highly effective measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two doses of measles vaccine are 97% effective in preventing measles,” Vohra said. “I recommend that our Illinois residents make sure that they and their family members are up to date on the MMR vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations.”

As part of preparations for a potential measles outbreak, Illinois health officials previously launched a Measles Outbreak Simulator Dashboard, which shows the potential progress of an outbreak in schools based on vaccination data.

More information on measles can be found here.