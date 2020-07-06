McHenry Woman Arrested After Fight About Facial Coverings at Home Depot

A suburban McHenry resident was arrested Friday after a disagreement about facial coverings turned into a fight at Home Depot, police said.

At approximately 4:58 p.m. on July 3, McHenry Police Department officers were called to Home Depot, 2461 N. Richmond Rd., for the report of a disturbance between two individuals, according to a news release.

Police stated two female customers got into a disagreement about facial coverings, and the situation turned into a physical altercation. Minor injuries were reported, however no one was taken to the hospital.

Teri Hill, 54, of McHenry, was arrested on one count of battery and one count of disorderly conduct. She was released on personal recognizance bond and is set to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 19.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call McHenry police at 815-363-2599.