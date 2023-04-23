McHenry Police Search for Missing 28-Year-Old Man

Police in north suburban McHenry are attempting to locate a 28-year-old man who hasn't been seen since early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The McHenry Police Department posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon, saying officers are looking for Gustavo Guzman-Perez, 28, who was last seen at around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North Green Street.

Police, along with the McHenry County Emergency Management Agency, were searching for Guzman-Perez near the McHenry County Country Club on Sunday afternoon. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call McHenry police at 815-363-2200.