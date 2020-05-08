coronavirus illinois

McHenry Outdoor Theater, Shuttered in Coronavirus Crisis, to Reopen Friday Night

The McHenry Outdoor Theater that's been shuttered for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic will reopen Friday nightthe theater has announced.

The theater in the northwest suburb of McHenry will be opening at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and every Friday and Saturday night through May 22. After that, the theater plans to be open every night.

“The Flintstones” and “Jurassic Park” are expected to be the first movies shown.

Even though drive-ins provide some built-in social distancing, the theater says only 350 vehicles will be allowed instead of the usual 750 to give moviegoers a little more room. And moviegoers can still watch the movies from the beds of their trucks or from the backs of vans with their hatches open, but only if they wear masks.

Theater owner Scott Dehn said moviegoers must also wear masks for trips to the restroom. They can also buy snacks thanks to the theater's version of curbside service.

"Everybody who’s parked out there can order what they’d like and we have a couple carts that can go around and run orders,” Dehn told the Crystal Lake Northwest Herald.

Dehn also said that later this month the theater will host local graduation ceremonies.

