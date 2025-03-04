McHenry Outdoor Theater set to open in March

The beloved McHenry Outdoor Theater, a drive-in theater located in the northwest suburbs, plans to host this season's opening night on March 21.

The theater, which has been closed since mid-December, will kick off the 2025 season with the debut of Disney's brand new live adaptation of the 1937 classic "Snow White".

Following the Friday night kickoff, the theater will be open Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day, when the seven-days-a-week schedule begins, according to McHenry Outdoor Theater president of marketing and promotions Joe Cicero.

This year, the theater also decided to drop the price of their season pass to $300.

Cicero said he could not be more excited about all of the special activities and collaborations he and theater owner Scott Dehn are planning for 2025. The movie outlook is especially exciting, Cicero said, since a backlog created by the pandemic and writers' and actors' strikes is clearing.

The theater plans to show a myriad of other films during the season including the live-action "Lilo & Stitch," "How to Train Your Dragon," "Superman" and more.

"It's like the blockbuster flood gates have opened," Dehn said. "It's just an especially spectacular year for a lot of highly anticipated movies. And we can't wait to welcome families back to our beautiful setting to enjoy them."

Last year, a snowstorm in late March caused the theater to have to cancel their opening weekend. Dehn said he has his fingers crossed that this season's debut goes more smoothly.

Plans beyond opening weekend include a "Mean Girls" weekend, a Robin Williams weekend, an easter egg hunt and more.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Details including dates and showtimes can be found at goldenagecinemas.com.