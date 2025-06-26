McDonald's

McDonald's unveils new, miniature Happy Meal toys in new promotion. Here's what they look like

The toys will be available nationwide beginning July 1.

By NBC Chicago Staff

McDonald's

After years of unique toys found inside Happy Meals at McDonald's, the Chicago-based fast food giant is offering some pocket-sized fun with its latest promotion.

The "Lil McDonald's" offering aims to bring the magic and imagination of Happy Meal toys to pocket-sized miniature toys inspired by things families see when inside McDonald's restaurants.

Available nationwide beginning July 1, each Lil McDonald's Happy Meal will include one of 21 mini-toys, ranging from a small register and mini boo bucket to tiny fries and golden arches.

While a life-sized family experience showcasing the promotion will take place next month in Los Angeles, those outside of Southern California can recreate the experience using a code on their Happy Meal box.

The code unlocks a "Drive Thru Dash" digital game, allowing the player to choose a manager, take orders and rack up points by working the drive-thru.

Additionally, families can download a free digital placemat on the Happy Meal website that makes a Lil McDonald's play zone out of any table.

