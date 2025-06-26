McDonald's unveils new, miniature Happy Meal toys in new promotion. Here's what they look like

After years of unique toys found inside Happy Meals at McDonald's, the Chicago-based fast food giant is offering some pocket-sized fun with its latest promotion.

The "Lil McDonald's" offering aims to bring the magic and imagination of Happy Meal toys to pocket-sized miniature toys inspired by things families see when inside McDonald's restaurants.

Available nationwide beginning July 1, each Lil McDonald's Happy Meal will include one of 21 mini-toys, ranging from a small register and mini boo bucket to tiny fries and golden arches.

While a life-sized family experience showcasing the promotion will take place next month in Los Angeles, those outside of Southern California can recreate the experience using a code on their Happy Meal box.

The code unlocks a "Drive Thru Dash" digital game, allowing the player to choose a manager, take orders and rack up points by working the drive-thru.

Additionally, families can download a free digital placemat on the Happy Meal website that makes a Lil McDonald's play zone out of any table.