After less than a year of serving up Krispy Kreme doughnuts on McDonald's breakfast menus nationwide, the two brands will end their partnership earlier than expected.

The decision was made after "careful consideration," Krispy Kreme and McDonald's announced in a press release Tuesday. According to the release, the partnership "met expectations" for the Chicago-based burger chain -- but it didn't for the Charlotte-based glazed doughnut brand.

“Our two companies partnered very closely, each supporting execution, marketing, and training, delivering a great consumer experience in approximately 2,400 McDonald’s restaurants,” Josh Charlesworth, Krispy Kreme CEO said in the release. "Ultimately, efforts to bring our costs in line with unit demand were unsuccessful, making the partnership unsustainable for us," Charlesworth added.

Krispy Kreme and McDonald's first announced their partnership in 2024, with sales of doughnuts expected to hit menus later that year. They were expected to rollout to nearly 14,000 restaurants nationwide by the end of 2026, the brands announced in a previous release.

The partnership followed a "successful" test at 160 McDonald's restaurants in Kentucky, "where consumer excitement and demand exceeded expectations," the release said. Once the rollout began, they were available at McDonald's restaurants starting at breakfast time, lasting throughout the day while supplies lasted. The doughnuts were sold individually or in boxes of six.

Tuesday's announcement said Krispy Kreme represented a "small, non-material part of McDonald's breakfast business."

"Breakfast is a core pillar of McDonald’s business strategy, and the company remains focused on delivering delicious, affordable and convenient options to help fans start their day," it went on to say.

The decision to remove the doughnuts from menus comes as McDonald's adds more permanent ones. In July, the fan-favorite snack wrap will return, the chain said, and earlier this year, McDonald's added McCrispy Chicken Strips to menus for good.