McDonald's to Promote COVID Vaccine on Its Coffee Cups

McDonald's is changing its coffee cups to promote getting vaccinated against COVID-19, the fast food giant announced Tuesday.

The initiative is a partnership with President Joe Biden's administration to share information on vaccinations, the company said.

Later this month, McDonald's will begin the effort by displaying information from "trusted third parties" about the COVID-19 vaccines on its billboard in New York City's Times Square.

In July, McDonald's will debut new coffee cups and delivery seal stickers that will send customers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine website for information about the COVID-19 vaccines and how to find appointments near them.

The new cups and stickers will feature art from the national "We Can Do This" public education campaign to increase confidence in vaccinations.

"We all want to protect ourselves and our loved ones and be together with our communities again," McDonald's USA Vice President for Global Public Policy and Government Relations Genna Gent said in a statement.

"This is a team effort – it takes all of us," Gent continued. "We're proud to enter this partnership to provide trusted, independently verified information about COVID-19 vaccines to our customers in the nearly 14,000 communities we serve."

"Getting vaccinated is easy. More than 150 million people have already gotten at least one dose of vaccine, and millions more are getting vaccinated every day," U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said .

"Thanks to McDonalds, people will now be able to get trusted information about vaccines when they grab a cup of coffee or order a meal," Becerra added. "Ending this pandemic requires all of us working together to do our part, including encouraging our friends and family to get vaccinated. This effort will help more people make informed decisions about their health and learn about steps they can take to protect themselves and their communities."