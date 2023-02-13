food news

McDonald's to Celebrate Valentine's Day With Special Cardi B and Offset Meal. Here's What it Includes

Just prior to Super Bowl LVII, the Chicago-based chain released a commercial featuring Cardi B and Offset, the stars behind its first-ever celebrity duo meal.

By Matt Stefanski

McDonald's has unveiled its newest offering in the name of love - just in time for Valentine's Day.

Just prior to Super Bowl LVII, the Chicago-based chain released a commercial featuring Cardi B and Offset, the stars behind its first-ever celebrity duo meal. Available across the U.S., the meal features the celebrities' favorite items and is "perfect for sharing with your plus one, your situationship, your best friend, or anyone in between," according to a McDonald's news release.

Included is Cardi B's go to - a McDonald's Cheeseburger paired with tangy BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola - along with Offset's meal of choice - a Quarter Pounder with Cheese and a Large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. Each meal will come with a large order of fries and a hot, flaky apple pie to share.

Cardi B is calling her fans to come on out and give her favorite burger a try.

“Whether it’s going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions… I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s,” she said. “And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us!"

In the spirit of love, the duo's meal will be served in packaging featuring a throwback Valentine’s Day card "that will have fans asking to share a meal with their special someone."

“Let me tell you, McDonald’s is date night done right,” Offset stated. “It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that’s it.” 

The meal deal is available at participating restaurants beginning Tuesday.

