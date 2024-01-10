McDonald's to bring back popular menu item for limited time

One of McDonald's most iconic sandwiches is getting even bigger -- or taller, rather.

Beginning this month, the Chicago burger chain will launch a "Double Big Mac," a blog post from the company said. According to the post, the Double Big Mac will contain four -- instead of two -- beef patties and more Big Mac sauce. It will still be topped with shredded lettuce, finely chopped onions, pickles, a slice of American cheese and a sesame seed bun, McDonald's said.

The item, which made a brief appearance on menus in 2020, will be at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time starting Jan. 24, the chain added.

The sandwich is the latest in a slew of changes McDonald's has made over the past few months, including vowing to open nearly 10,000 new restaurants over the next four years.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The chain also previously said it was making tweaks to its burgers to include meltier cheese and softer, freshly toasted buns.

In 2025, it expects to bring back its McCrispy sandwich to nearly all global markets.

McDonald's is working to phase some things out.

Earlier this year, the chain announced it was eliminating items from the McCafé Bakery line-up, including the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll. The chain is also transitioning away from self-serve soda and beverage stations in dining rooms across the country and replacing them with "crew managed" beverage stations.

By 2032, all self-serve beverage stations are expected to be phased out, a spokesperson said.