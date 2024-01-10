McDonald's

McDonald's to bring back popular menu item for limited time

The "Double Big Mac" will be available at McDonald's restaurants nationwide in January

One of McDonald's most iconic sandwiches is getting even bigger -- or taller, rather.

Beginning this month, the Chicago burger chain will launch a "Double Big Mac," a blog post from the company said. According to the post, the Double Big Mac will contain four -- instead of two -- beef patties and more Big Mac sauce. It will still be topped with shredded lettuce, finely chopped onions, pickles, a slice of American cheese and a sesame seed bun, McDonald's said.

The item, which made a brief appearance on menus in 2020, will be at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time starting Jan. 24, the chain added.

The sandwich is the latest in a slew of changes McDonald's has made over the past few months, including vowing to open nearly 10,000 new restaurants over the next four years.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The chain also previously said it was making tweaks to its burgers to include meltier cheese and softer, freshly toasted buns.

In 2025, it expects to bring back its McCrispy sandwich to nearly all global markets.

McDonald's is working to phase some things out.

Local

wisconsin 2 hours ago

2 boys who fell through ice on a Wisconsin pond last week have died, police say

Things to do in Chicago 6 hours ago

Chicago Boat Show begins with tours of million-dollar yachts, pontoons and more

Earlier this year, the chain announced it was eliminating items from the McCafé Bakery line-up, including the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll. The chain is also transitioning away from self-serve soda and beverage stations in dining rooms across the country and replacing them with "crew managed" beverage stations.

By 2032, all self-serve beverage stations are expected to be phased out, a spokesperson said.

This article tagged under:

McDonald's
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us