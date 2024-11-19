McDonald's

McDonald's unveils Taylor Swift-theme meal deal, but there's a catch

The Taylor Swift-theme McDonald's meal is meant to be shared with a bestie, "in celebration of friendship everywhere"

By NBC Chicago Staff

McDonald's Canada

McDonald's is in its Taylor Swift era, but only for a "very limited time" and at participating locations.

Introducing the Bestie Bundle, McDonald's Taylor-theme meal bundle, which includes two Junior Chicken sandwiches, two small fries, two small fountain drinks and, yes, two friendship bracelets.

Though not officially connected with the eponymous superstar, the meal, according to the Chicago-based chain, is meant to be shared with a bestie "in celebration of friendship everywhere." The bundle costs $13 plus tax and includes two of five different friendship bracelets "available to collect and trade, with sayings such as 'Live Laugh Big Mac' and 'Share fries l8r?'"

The catch? McDonald's launched the meal deal in Canada for now.

"We brought our guests the Bestie Bundle because we know that our favourite McDonald's orders bring friends together," said Alyssa Buetikofer, chief marketing officer for McDonald’s Canada, in a statement. "With the Bestie Bundle, we invite best friends everywhere to share a meal with a little something extra to remember it by."

Will the meal find its way to the United States, as well? It's not currently on the docket.

The next Happy Meal coming soon for U.S. restaurants is the forthcoming Pet Simulator Happy Meal.

Expected to launch Nov. 26 at participating locations nationwide, the bundle includes one meal and two toys, "one for you, one to gift."

"We hope this special Happy Meal inspires kids to share during this season of giving," said Jennifer "JJ" Healan, McDonald's vice president of U.S. Marketing, Brand, Content & Culture. "Whether they choose to gift their extra toy to a family member, make a friend smile, or show kindness to a neighbor, it’s all about helping kids feel the joy of giving this holiday season."

The meal makes giving easier, the chain said, because the second toy is already gift-wrapped.

As for the Bestie Bundle, the meal is currently available at participating McDonald's restaurants in Canada while supplies last.

