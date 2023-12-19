Your McDonald's Happy Meal is about to get a little squishy -- in a good way.

Six months after announcing that Squishmallows -- one of the most popular selling toys in the U.S. -- would be inserted into McDonald's Happy Meals nationwide, the Chicago-based burger chain has revealed when customers would finally be able to get their hands on a soft, squishy character.

"The wait is over and it’s time to get your squish on as the Squishmallows Happy Meal makes its debut at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide," a press release posted to McDonald's said Tuesday.

According to the release, the toys launched in select global markets earlier this year. They will be part of Happy Meals at participating restaurants beginning Dec. 26 -- the day after Christmas, the release said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to the release, 12 Squishmallows characters will be available to collect, including "iconic" Squishmallow characters Cam and Fifi.

A Grimace Squishmallow will also be a part of the bunch, as will a "surprise mystery character," the release said.

They’re Here! McDonald’s Launches Squishmallows Happy Meal in the U.S.

“We’re all about connecting our fans to culture and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now,” McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan said in the release. “This collaboration welcomes McDonald’s and Squishmallow fans alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with the first McDonald’s Squishmallows Squad.”

Each of the Squishmallows will also come with a "unique" playlist that customers can access by scanning the QR code on the Happy Meal box, the release said, adding that the playlist have been "carefully curated based off their united and fun personalities."

According to officials, Squishmallows will be available at participating McDonald's restaurants for a limited time while supplies last.