McDonald's

McDonald's just launched a spicy version of one of its most popular menu items

The spicy version of the long-beloved Chicken McNuggets come on the heels of McDonald's latest chicken creation, the new Chicken Big Mac

By Frances Swidler

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of McDonald's most popular menu items is about to get spicier -- at least in some cities.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets are set to return to McDonald's menus in select local markets, the company confirmed to NBC Chicago.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The news from the Chicago-based burger chain came after rumors on social media claimed the nuggets -- which have popped up on menus nationwide several times since 2020 -- were set to come back for a limited time.

The nuggets, McDonald's said, are breaded in a "crispy tempura coating," spiced with a blend of cayenne and chili pepper, McDonald's said.

According to the Chicago-based burger chain, the spicy version brings an "extra kick of heat" to the classic and beloved traditional Chicken McNugget.

But not all restaurants will carry them, McDonald's said.

Food & Drink Oct 31

McDonald's may finally have a fix for its broken ice cream machine epidemic

Lawsuits Oct 30

McDonald's faces proposed class action lawsuit over E. coli outbreak

The nuggets, which hit menus Nov. 4, will only be sold in participating local markets, McDonald's said, "including but not limited to Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Memphis, New York and more."

Just don't count on them being in the Chicago market this time, McDonald's USA said. But that could change.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"You never know when they might be in the Windy City," the company said.

The nuggets also come on the heels of McDonald's new Chicken Big Mac, which some say tastes like a "giant chicken nugget." Earlier this week, McDonald's confirmed it had launched new Mario Kart Happy Meals.

This article tagged under:

McDonald'sFood & Drink
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us