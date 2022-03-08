McDonald's

McDonald's Says It Is Temporarily Closing 850 Restaurants in Russia Amid Ukraine Invasion

A view of a McDonald's food restaurant logo sign
SOPA Images

McDonald’s said Tuesday it is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The Chicago-based burger giant said it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia. But in an open letter to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempckinski said closing those stores is the right thing to do because McDonald's can't ignore the “needless human suffering in Ukraine.”

McDonald's owns 84% of its Russian restaurants.

In a recent financial filing, the company said Russia and Ukraine contributed 9% of the company's revenue last year.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

McDonald'sRussia
