Summer is almost here, and so is a brand-new flavor of one of McDonald's iconic items.

The fast-food chain introduced a new flavor of the beloved McFlurry: Hershey's S'mores. According to the McDonald's website, the S'mores McFlurry will be available just for the summer.

The treat will be available starting June 10, and you can pick one up through Aug. 11.

According to McDonald's, the item is a creamy vanilla soft serve base combined with Hershey's Milk Chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallows.

Last year, McDonald's brought a different candy-themed treat to the golden arches. The Kit Kat Banana Split. The fast-food giant also has Oreo and M&M flavors of the popular dessert.