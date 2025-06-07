McDonald's

McDonald's partners with famous candy giant to create brand new McFlurry flavor

The treat will be available starting June 10, and you can pick one up through Aug. 11.

By Grace Erwin

SHUTTERSTOCK

Summer is almost here, and so is a brand-new flavor of one of McDonald's iconic items.

The fast-food chain introduced a new flavor of the beloved McFlurry: Hershey's S'mores. According to the McDonald's website, the S'mores McFlurry will be available just for the summer.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The treat will be available starting June 10, and you can pick one up through Aug. 11.

Roseland 2 hours ago

Chicago middle schooler wins writing contest, headed to national summit

NBC Chicago 5 hours ago

Renee Ferguson, long-time NBC Chicago investigative journalist, dies

According to McDonald's, the item is a creamy vanilla soft serve base combined with Hershey's Milk Chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallows.

Last year, McDonald's brought a different candy-themed treat to the golden arches. The Kit Kat Banana Split. The fast-food giant also has Oreo and M&M flavors of the popular dessert.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

McDonald's
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us