McDonald's offering Minecraft Movie Meal to coincide with film's theatrical release

With anticipation building for the release of "A Minecraft Movie" early next month, Chicago-based McDonald's is preparing to offer meals themed for the film just before it heads to theaters.

Just days before the film's release on April 4, McDonald's will begin offering both a Movie Meal and Movie Happy Meal themed after the film, which will be available at participating locations beginning April 1.

In addition to the meals offered, fans can also access collectibles and digital experiences during the limited-time offering.

The Minecraft Movie Meal offers a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with medium fries, a drink and one of six collectibles offered.

The six collectibles range from a Big Mac crystal and fry helmet to a soda potion or zombie Hamburglar.

The Minecraft Movie Happy Meal features one of 12 figurines or Block World toys inspired by the film, including a scannable code that unlocks an exclusive digital game on Happy Meal's website.

Fans who opt for the Chicken McNuggets can also try out the limited-time Nether Flame sauce, a cayenne and crushed red pepper sauce with hints of sweetness and garlic.

Items will be available at participating locations while supplies last, according to McDonald's.