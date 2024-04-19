Things are about to get a little tangier for fans of McDonald's classic McCrispy.

According to an announcement, the Chicago-based burger chain will soon add a spicy sister to the beloved chicken sandwich -- it's called the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy.

The new sandwich will be available for purchase April 22 while supplies last at participating restaurants nationwide, the announcement said, adding that the original McCrispy sandwich remains on menus year-round.

The new sandwich is "inspired by soul food flavors of the South," the announcement said, and features a spicy Cajun ranch sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, and crinkle-cut pickles on a toasted potato roll. It also comes in a "Deluxe" version, the announcement added, with tomatoes and shredded lettuce.

"It’s the spiced-up touch the OG McCrispy didn’t even know it needed," the announcement said.

The new sandwich is the latest in a slew of changes and additions to McDonald's restaurants. Last month, the chain announced it would start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts beginning at breakfast time as part of a new partnership.

Earlier this year, McDonald's brought back fan-favorite burger, "The Double Big Mac." It also plans to phase out self-service beverage machines in restaurants nationwide.

Last year, the chain launched a mysterious spin-off restaurant called "CosMcs" in suburban Bolingbrook.