McDonald's Happy Meals are about to step into "sport mode."

Starting Tuesday, the Chicago-based burger chain will launch its Crocs Happy Meal, according to a release. It will be available at participating McDonald's stores for a limited time, McDonald's said.

Each Croc's Happy Meal will come with one of eight exclusive mini "Crocs clips," each housed inside their own Happy Meal shoe box, the announcement said. The meal also comes with Jibbitz sticker sheet to help guests customize the toy.

McDonald's also said diners can scan a QR code for a "dynamic digital experience," allowing them to create their own shoe design.

Each Happy Meal toy comes with a sticker sheet. (Mcdonalds)

"Superfans, put your Crocs ™ in ‘sports mode’ and get ready to run to your local McDonald’s starting Sept. 17," the chain said.

TODAY.com reported its not the first time McDonald's and crocs have teamed up. In 2023, the two brands announced a collaboration that took classic McDonaldland characters and transformed them into Crocs footwear. According to TODAY.com, the shoes came with a hefty price tag of around $70.

The Crocs Happy Meal come on the heels of McDonald's restaurants set to make major changes to in-store menus in an effort to continue "optimizing" the way customers place orders, make payments and receive their food.