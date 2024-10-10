McDonald's just launched a new menu item: The Chicken Big Mac. Here's what's on it

A new menu item just hit McDonald's restaurants nationwide -- but it may taste familiar to fans, in more ways than one.

According to the Chicago-based burger chain, the brand's new Chicken Big Mac will be available at McDonald's restaurants across the country for a limited time beginning Thursday. The launch marks the sandwich's U.S. debut, though it's been available internationally, in markets including the UK and Australia, according to the restaurant.

The twist on one of McDonald's most popular menu items the comes weeks after the chain teased its released on social media, with the phrase "Not not a Big Mac."

The sandwich -- a new take on the 1968 classic Big Mac -- features nearly all the toppings and fixings Big Mac eaters know and love: Pickles, lettuce, cheese, Big Mac sauce and a sesame seed bun. The only changes are no onions, and of course, the chicken.

According to officials, the tempura-battered chicken patties used were specifically designed to fit the Big Mac. They are also unlike the patties used McDonald's other chicken sandwiches -- like the McChicken, which uses a blend of muscle meat, or the McCrispy, which is a breast filet.

But NBC Chicago's DS Shin and Francie Swidler knew the patty looked -- and tasted -- similar to McDonald's other popular menu items: the tried and true Chicken McNugget.

@nbcchicago After plenty of fan speculation, McDonald's announced it is bringing a new menu item to the U.S. this week: a Chicken Big Mac, marking a new kind of Big Mac for the chain. But what does it taste like? We got to taste-test it at McDonald's HQ in Chicago. #mcdonalds #bigmac #chickenbigmac #mcd ♬ original sound - NBC Chicago

"This is like if I were to put chicken nuggets on a burger," Swidler said.

"It's like a chicken nugget burger basically," Shin added.

The new sandwich is the latest update from the chain, which also this week announced the return of its beloved Boo Buckets, this time with a new look.

In a Monday announcement, the Chicago-based burger chain revealed the iconic Halloween pails would return to McDonald's Happy Meals beginning in mid-October. It also unveiled new bucket designs for 2024, saying the nostalgic pails were getting a "refresh."

However, some on social media didn't love the updated look.

According to the announcement, the buckets will hit McDonald's stores beginning Oct. 15 and will be available "while supplies last."

In addition to the Boo Buckets, the chain also recently debuted a Crocs Happy Meal and other menu changes.