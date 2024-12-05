Food & Drink

McDonald's is bringing back a fan favorite years after it was removed from US menus

The Chicago-based fast-food chain announced Thursday that snack wraps would be returning to the menu at an undisclosed date in 2025

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

McDonald's is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item years after it was first removed from menus in the U.S.

The Chicago-based fast-food chain announced Thursday that snack wraps would be returning to menu at an undisclosed date in 2025.

McDonald's posted an image on social media that read, "snack wraps xx.xx.2025."

"Can’t believe i just posted this," the caption read.

Once considered an affordable fan favorite, the snack wrap was pulled from menus in 2016, though some versions remained on select international menus. In the years since, the removal has been the center of petitions calling for the wraps' U.S. return.

Last year, Wendy's announced a snack wrap of its own in an effort to quench fans' desire.

Which options will be available in the McDonald's resurgence remains to be seen.

Previously, McDonald's had offered the snack wrap with both crispy and grilled chicken, as well as having a honey mustard and BBQ option.

The snack wrap is the latest menu item to make a comeback for the world's largest hamburger chain.

Another fan favorite, the McRib sandwich, just returned to menus across the U.S., though it will only be available for a limited time.

