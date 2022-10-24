McDonald's Has 2 Throwbacks, 1 New Happy Meal and a Doughnut on Menus — But Not For Long

Fall is the season for McDonald's lovers -- new ones and old.

For a limited time, the fast-food chain has a couple fan favorites plus some new treats on its menu, but some will disappear faster than others.

Here's an overview of what's new, what's back, and how long you have before each item is gone.

McDonald's Boo Buckets

Following a prolonged absence after originally being released in 1986, McDonald's iconic Halloween "Boo Buckets" are back.

The festive pails, which come in green, orange and white, returned to McDonald's restaurants on Oct. 18. The pails will only be available through Oct. 31, while supplies last. With the popularity of the buckets' long-awaited return, some locations may already be out of Boo Buckets.

Here's how to get one.

Adult Happy Meals

Earlier this month, McDonald's debuted a first-of-its-kind collaboration with famed streetwear brand The Cactus Plant Flea Market: An adult happy meal in the form of a "Flea Market Box."

You've got two options for The Cactus Plant Flea Market box: A Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNugget. The meal also comes with a drink, french fries, and of course, a toy.

Each box comes with one of four collectibles -- Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie and Cactus Buddy, the latter of which is exclusive to this limited-time offer.

The special edition happy meals are available through Oct. 30.

McRib

One of McDonald's most popular limited time offerings, the McRib, is back.

A boneless pork patty dipped in tangy BBQ sauce, the sandwich debuted 40 years ago in 1982. Referred to as "BBQ pork sandwich perfection" on the McDonald's website, the McRib is served with slivered onion and dill pickles on a toasted homestyle bun.

If you've thought about trying one, but maybe didn't get around to it, this could possibly be your last chance.

On its website, McDonald's encouraged people to "get one while you can," explaining "this is the McRib Farewell Tour." Whether that means the McRib is not coming back ever remains unclear.

You can order the McRib in the McDonald's app for delivery or pick-up through Nov. 20.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

McDonald's will sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts in select restaurants later this month for the first time.

Starting Oct. 26, the fast-food giant will sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine locations as part of a test. According to the chain, McDonald's customers will be able to order the original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and raspberry filled doughnuts, either individually or in packs of six. Participating McDonald's locations will sell the doughnuts all day, but the treats won't be available for delivery.

Krispy Kreme will deliver fresh doughnuts daily to the McDonald's restaurants, according to the fast-food chain.

The catch? The McDonald's-Krispy Kreme pilot will only take place in McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky.