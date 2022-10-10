McDonald's

McDonald's Halloween Pails to Return Ahead of Trick-or-Treating. Here's How to Snag One

The iconic collectible buckets will serve food with a side of nostalgia starting Oct. 18 until Halloween, while supplies last

Don't worry, you're not seeing ghosts: A familiar cast of faces really will make their coveted return to McDonald's just in time for Halloween — but for a limited time only.

The world's largest hamburger chain finally confirmed it will bring back its popular Happy Meal trio McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin for the spooky season after ghosting fans for weeks.

The Halloween Pails were first introduced in 1986 and toted around for roughly 30 years before the tradition was buried.

McDonald's revealed the nostalgia-inducing collectible buckets will be up for grabs nationwide starting Oct. 18 and continue until the haunted holiday or while supplies last.

Despite whispers in the lead-up to October, McDonald's had avoided confirming the buckets' resurrection until Oct. 6.

The Chicago-based chain also announced it is "serving up five fan-inspired ways to reuse your Halloween Pail after you’ve enjoyed the delicious eats inside," revealing that fans have used them to pot plants or accessorize.

It marked the second Happy Meal announcement in recent weeks for McDonald's.

The chain also started serving Happy Meals for adults.

