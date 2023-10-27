Costume? Check. Candy? Check. What about a Trick-or-Treat pail?

Earlier this month, McDonald's iconic throwback "Boo Buckets" returned to the Chicago-based chain to kick off the Halloween season.

"Let’s be honest... spooky szn isn’t official until Boo Buckets are back at McDonald’s," a statement McDonald's said. "Starting Oct. 17, fans can get in the Halloween spirit at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide with four new Halloween Happy Meal® designs, including: Monster, Skeleton, Mummy and Vampire."

Four different "Boo Buckets" -- McDonald's fan-favorite throwback Halloween pails -- are currently available with Happy Meals for the 2023 Halloween season.

But the buckets will be available "while supplies last," the chain said.

First introduced in 1986, the trick-or-treat pails, known as "Boo Buckets," were a Happy Meal staple of the spooky season for several years before they "vanished for a while." Following a prolonged absence however, three iconic, throwback buckets returned for 2022 on Oct. 18.

This year, the "Boo Buckets" come in four colors: White, Orange, Green and Purple.