McDonald's Free Breakfast for Teachers and School Staff Starts Monday

As a show of appreciation for educators and the sacrifices they make, McDonald's is offering a "free thank you" breakfast to all teachers and school staff beginning Monday.

To score free breakfast, teachers, administrators, and staff members just need to visit their local participating McDonald’s during breakfast hours, show a valid work ID, and pick up their free meal.

The Thank You Meals will come in a classic Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, hash browns and a beverage. Not everyone has to get the same breakfast either.

Sandwich options include an Egg McMuffin, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit, and the beverage can be a medium McCafé hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.

This offer is good once per person per day, so a breakfast-loving teacher can stop in all-week long.

“Together with our Owner/Operators, we're proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA, in a statement. “We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we're excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald's can.”

McDonald’s is also asking customers to pitch in by sharing a story of how a special educator has made a difference in their lives.

Customers can share their stories using #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram. Those messages may end up being shared on McDonald’s social channels — or as part of a surprise breakfast delivery to the teacher’s school!