McDonald's foregoes egg surcharge in upcoming Egg McMuffin promotion

While egg prices remain high nationwide, a Chicago-based fast food giant is preparing a special offering of one of its most iconic items, and price certainly won't be an issue.

McDonald's will be celebrating "National Egg McMuffin Day" on Sunday, March 2, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the iconic breakfast menu item, which debuted in 1975.

On Sunday only, the Egg McMuffin or Sausage McMuffin with Egg will be available for just $1, exclusively through the McDonald's app.

While the special deal may only last one day, a separate promotion running from March 3-30 offers a BOGO Sausage McMuffin with Egg when ordered via McDelivery on the McDonald's app.

Additionally, bagel sandwiches such as the Bacon, Egg & Cheese and Steak, Egg & Cheese are now available at restaurants nationwide.

