After weeks of ghosting fans, McDonald's finally confirmed it will bring back its popular Happy Meal treat known as Halloween Pails for the spooky season.

The world's largest hamburger chain revealed the collectible buckets will be available nationwide starting Oct. 18 and will continue until the haunted holiday or while supplies lasts.

The Halloween trio known as McBoo, MbPunk'n and McGoblin was first introduced in 1986 and continued for roughly 30 years before the tradition was buried.

Despite whispers in the lead-up to October, McDonald's has avoided confirming the buckets' resurrection -- until now.

The Chicago-based chain also announced it is "serving up five fan-inspired ways to reuse your Halloween Pail after you’ve enjoyed the delicious eats inside," revealing that fans have used them to pot plants or to accessorize.

It marks the second Happy Meal announcement in recent weeks for McDonald's.

Last week, the chain started serving Happy Meals for adults.

Beginning Oct. 3, McDonald's launched the new Happy Meal -- geared toward adults -- as part of a collaboration with streetwear fashion label Cactus Plant Flea Market, according to a press release.

"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

The new-yet-nostalgic meal, dubbed the Cactus Plant Flea Box, will be available for a limited time and gives a more mature McDonald's fan the option of ordering either a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNugget, complete with fries and a drink.

And, of course, there's a treat.

Each meal will contain one of four collectible figurines "made just for the Cactus Plant Flea Market box," McDonald's says. While three of the toys may be more recognizable -- Grimace, the Hamburglar and Birdie -- a new one, named Cactus Buddy! will also make an appearance.

Cactus Plant Flea Market boxes will also be available for a limited time only, while supplies last, the release says.