McDonald's celebrating 50-year anniversary of iconic breakfast item with 1-day promotion

Egg prices may remain high nationwide, but those who have a taste for perhaps the most recognizable fast food breakfast item are in luck Sunday thanks to a one-day promotion from Chicago-based McDonald's.

Sunday, March 2 marks "National Egg McMuffin Day," with the chain celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic breakfast menu item, which originally debuted in 1975.

On Sunday only, the Egg McMuffin or Sausage McMuffin with Egg will be available for just $1, exclusively through the McDonald's app.

While the special deal may only last one day, a separate promotion running from March 3-30 offers a BOGO Sausage McMuffin with Egg when ordered via McDelivery on the McDonald's app.

Additionally, bagel sandwiches such as the Bacon, Egg & Cheese and Steak, Egg & Cheese are now available at restaurants nationwide.

