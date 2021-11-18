McDonald's

McDonald's Breakfast: How to Get an Egg McMuffin for 63 Cents Thursday

The 63 cent Egg McMuffin will only be available on the McDonald’s app during breakfast hours on Thursday, Nov. 18

McDonald's is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its popular Egg McMuffin Thursday by offering the iconic breakfast sandwich at a throwback price -- 63 cents. So how can you snag one?

Customers can order the Egg McMuffin, and any add-ons, for carryout, drive-thru or dine-in at participating restaurants.

The price is how much it was when it first hit the Chicago-based fast-food chain's menu back in 1971.

“The Egg McMuffin, the first-ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich, joined the McDonald’s menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California, and customers have been getting creative with it ever since,” said Molly McKenna, McDonald’s Senior Director of Brand Communications.

