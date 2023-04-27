Feeling saucy? How about just a little saucy -- perhaps in the form of a dip cup?

Beginning Thursday, Chicago-based McDonald's will offer their iconic Big Mac sauce in a new way: on the side, for your dipping pleasure.

my saucy secret is out, starting on 4/27 you can put Big Mac Sauce on everything pic.twitter.com/7mirxP8YKS — McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 19, 2023

"Mac sauce. Special sauce. Secret sauce," an announcement from the fast food giant read earlier this month. "Whatever you call it, fans have been asking for an extra side of our famous Big Mac sauce for years. And now, it's finally getting its moment in the spotlight on our menu."

According to McDonald's officials, Big Mac sauce cups, in "retro blue and silver packaging inspired by the OG Big Mac sandwich wraps," will now be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time. Customers can order it at no extra charge with any purchase of Chicken Nuggets, or it can be added a-la-carte to be paired with any menu item.

But there's a catch: the side of sauce will only be available by ordering on the McDonald's app, the company says.

While Big Mac sauce has never before been available in dip cup form, burger aficionados may remember in 2017, when 10,000 bottles of the sauce were given away in the U.S.

According to officials, the iconic sauce was created in 1968, after a McDonald's store owner in Pittsburgh dreamed up the idea of a double burger sandwich.

But that was then, and this is now. And McDonald's is encouraging big and little dippers everywhere to get saucy.

"Let's be real... a sauce this iconic should go on everything," the company says. "From dipping your fries and Hash Browns to making your favorite sandwiches extra saucy, the possibilities are endless. Whatever way you choose to Big Mac sauce-ify your order, we're here for it."