One of the world's most popular burger chains is doubling down on chicken.

Beginning May 5, McDonald's will add McCrispy Strips to menus nationwide, according to a news release. The chicken strips, McDonald's said, are made with "juicy, 100% white meat, and bursting with bold, new seasoning."

Along with the strips, the Chicago-based chain said, will come a new dipping sauce: Creamy Chili Dip. Both the strips and the "savory, sweet and tangy sauce" are the chain's first permanent menu additions since 2021, McDonald's said.

The new items come after "countless taste tests."

"The demand for chicken strips has been remarkable to see across the industry, so we knew we had to deliver something so craveable that it was worth the wait," Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s said in the release. "We took our time, listened to our fans and created a product we knew they would crave. And the best part is we’re just getting started.”

The strips come in three or four-piece counts, McDonald's said, served with either one or two cups of Creamy Chili Dip sauce.

The new offering comes after McDonald's added more chicken to menus recently, including the debut of the new Chicken Big Mac in the fall. Later this year, the company will debut the return of McDonald's fan-favorite snack wrap -- which was pulled from menus in 2016 -- though an exact date wasn't announced.

In 2017, McDonald's introduced Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, but they were removed from menus in 2020.