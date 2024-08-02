Is McDonald's bringing an international fan-favorite dessert to menus across the United States?

Earlier this week, keen-eyed food bloggers caught wind of a new McFlurry that hit McDonald's Global Menu inside its Global Headquarters in Chicago, located at 1035 W. Randolph in the West Loop.

The menu frequently rotates favorites from around the globe, the company said, and this week, the restaurant confirmed it added one more: The Biscoff McFlurry.

Earlier this year, the Chicago-based burger chain launched a Biscoff McFlurry in the United Kingdom and Ireland, calling the treat, which features a Biscoff® biscuit crumb swirled onto the soft serve "fan-favourite" in it second year.

The McDonald's Global Headquarters confirmed the Biscoff McFlurry was currently on its menu, but didn't provide further details on how long it would last.

The ground floor of the global headquarters in Chicago is a "one-of-a kind McDonald's restaurant," the company said, meant to connect McDonald's international reach to Chicago. Menu items at the restaurant are often only available in other countries.

Reports noted that menu items at the global headquarters in the past ranged from a Cheesy Bacon Flatbread, typically only available in the UK and Korea; to Deluxe Fries typically only available in France, Spain and Greece; to a McToast panini typically only available in Italy.

McDonald's corporate office did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.