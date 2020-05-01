McCormick Place Alternate Care Facility Deconstruction Underway: Officials

Plans were underway to deconstruct the alternate care facility for coronavirus patients at the McCormick Place as a result of the "flattening curve" of cases, state and city officials announced Friday.

Less than a week earlier, Gov. J.B. Pritzker revealed the facility was being scaled down to 1,000 beds from the originally planned 3,000 beds to reflect the lower number of cases in the state.

The facility was set up in early April in preparation of a surge of coronavirus patients and to free up bed space at area hospitals.

The patients who were being treated at McCormick Place Friday will continue receiving care for the duration of their illness, Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in statement.

The unit that includes negative pressure tents will remain for the time being to help alleviate bed space in hospitals - if necessary.

Illinois on Friday reported an additional 3,137 confirmed cases Friday, the highest single-day spike in case.