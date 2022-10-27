McCarthy on Quinn: 'When I heard where he went, I said uh-oh' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mike McCarthy didn't shy away from admitting the discouraging feelings he received when he learned the news of the Bears trading edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I had mixed feelings,” McCarthy said to Jon Machota. "Happy when he heard they wouldn’t be facing him this week, but when I heard where he went, I said 'Uh-oh.'"

McCarthy was relieved when he learned the Cowboys evaded Quinn's presence for their upcoming game against the Bears on Sunday. But, those feelings didn't last long, when the head coach realized Quinn landed in their division.

Now, instead of facing him every blue moon, the Cowboys are forced to play him twice per year – if the Cowboys decide to retain his two-year, non-guaranteed deal after this season.

In terms of this season, the Cowboys have already lost to the Eagles once on the road. They will see them again on their home turf during Week 15. This will be their first taste of Quinn and the Eagles' revamped defensive front.

The NFC East looks to be one of the tougher divisions in football. The Eagles are the only undefeated team left in the NFL and the Giants surprisingly have one loss. The Cowboys are 5-2, yet remain in the second-to-last wild card spot as of this writing.

Now, with the likes of Quinn joining the already-stacked Eagles squad, the outlook to win the division becomes bleaker for the rest of the NFC East squads.

Despite Quinn's suboptimal performance through seven weeks (one sack, eight tackles, three quarterback hits), they know what he's capable of with talent on the other side of him. Last season, Quinn broke the Bears' franchise record for sacks in a single season, notching 18.5 sacks on his way to a Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro nod.

If the Eagles can get Quinn back to prime form, the Cowboys, and the rest of the NFL, are in trouble.

