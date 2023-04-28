1 Shot During Dispute at Funeral Service, Maywood Police Say

Two people were taken into custody by police on Friday after a shooting during a funeral service at a church in west suburban Maywood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the morning hours during a family dispute at Rock of Ages Baptist Church, 1309 W. Madison St., police said. Officers initially responded to the dispute and were trying to defuse the argument when one person pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to authorities.

Two people of interest were taken into custody by police, but it's unclear if they have been charged.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Maywood Police Investigations Sgt. Pezdek at 708-368-4131 or the Maywood Police Department's anonymous tip line at 708-450-1787.

The incident remains under investigation.