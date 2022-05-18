Maywood Mayor Arrested for DUI After Found Asleep in His Car in the Middle Outbound Lane of the Kennedy: Police

The mayor of west suburban Maywood was arrested last week after police allegedly found him asleep and intoxicated behind the wheel on the Kennedy Expressway.

Nathaniel George Booker, 37, faces a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol and was cited for obstructing drivers on a highway, Chicago police said.

Officers found him asleep and his car blocking traffic in the middle outbound lane around 1:30 a.m. Friday near Halsted Street, police said.

Booker was elected mayor of Maywood last year after serving as a village trustee for two years.

He posted a message to his Facebook account quoting the Bible and a pastor that read, in part: “The Lord will turn your mistakes into a Miracle. He wont erase it, he will work through it. One piece of your life does not define your life.”

Booker was released from custody without posting a bond.