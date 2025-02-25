Mayor's race in south suburban Dolton heats up ahead of primary election

On the eve of the primary election in the village of Dolton, Mayor Tiffany Henyard was nowhere to be found.

The controversial politician, who is under federal investigation, was a no-show at Monday night's board meeting in Thornton Township, where she serves as supervisor.

NBC Chicago reached out to Henyard's attorney several times about the mayor's race - but hadn't heard back as of late Monday. While she has posted reelection materials on social media, NBC Chicago had no luck finding her campaign headquarters.

Henyard has said she will be victorious on Tuesday.

Jason House, the person hoping to unseat the current mayor, is a former Henyard ally who has been a Dolton trustee since 2017. House has promised transparency and an end to both wasteful spending and negative national attention.

"We have seen four years of failure, and we cannot continue down this path," he said. "We want to make sure we can change the narrative and show people what this community is really made of."

As of the last count on Sunday, 1,448 votes had been cast.

Whoever wins on Tuesday will face independent candidate Casundra Hopson in April.

