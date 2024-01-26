Mayor releases statement after shooting in Loop in downtown Chicago

After gunfire killed two students as they walked out of a school in the Loop in downtown Chicago Friday afternoon, Mayor Brandon Johnson said his administration activated a victim services support team to help those who were impacted by the tragedy.

The shocking scene unfolded just before 12:30 p.m. outside Innovations High School on North Wabash Street.

A group of gunmen jumped out of vehicles and opened fire as students exited the high school.

"Today, outside of Innovations High School, two students were tragically shot as classes were starting to dismiss for the weekend. I extend my deepest condolences to their families and the Innovations High School community as they grapple with unimaginable pain and trauma caused by this senseless act of violence," Johnson said in a statement. "The Chicago Police Department is actively investigating and the Mayor's Office of Community Safety has activated its victim services support teams to aid victims' families and fellow students. My prayers and those of my entire administration are with everyone impacted during this difficult time."

In a press conference hours after the shooting took place, police said multiple gunmen exited two vehicles and "fired multiple times, striking two teenage students of Innovations High School," police said.

"It appears that a group of approximately six students were exiting and there was no confrontation," said Deputy Chief of Central Control Group with the Chicago Police Department Jon Hein. "Like I said, several individuals exited two vehicles, approached the group and fired multiple times."

A witness at the scene reported hearing multiple gunshots followed by "howling" and crying.

The victims, who police said were ages 16 and 17, were initially transported to area hospitals in critical condition, but later pronounced dead from their injuries. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed the deaths.

A woman who was walking in the area at the time had her coat grazed by a bullet but not injured, police said.

"Wherever the tragedy like this strikes in the city, it's heartbreaking for the families and everybody affected by it," Hein said. "It's a tragedy no matter where it happens."

Police said they believe the shooting was an "isolated incident" and said there was no ongoing danger in the area.

They urged anyone with information to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.