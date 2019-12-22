Mayor Lori Lightfoot Calls Englewood Shooting an ‘Act of Cowardice’

Calling the incident a “terrible act of cowardice,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke to victims of Sunday’s shooting at a memorial celebration in the Englewood neighborhood.

In all, 13 people were shot when police say two individuals opened fire during the house party in the 5700 block of South May just after 12:30 a.m. One of those shot is being held as a person of interest in the case, and another person of interest is also in custody.

Mayor Lightfoot met with victims of the shooting at the University of Chicago Medical Center, and said that Chicago police are committed to investigating the shooting and holding the gunmen responsible.

“Frankly it’s an incredible act of cowardice,” she said. “People were gathered in commemoration of the anniversary of the birth of someone who was killed earlier this year in Chicago.”

At least one of the victims, a 21-year-old man, remains in critical condition after the shooting, and seven other individuals remain in serious condition.

Even with two persons of interest in custody, Lightfoot said that the key to solving the crime is cooperation from the individuals who witnessed the violence firsthand.

“This is the only way we’re going to bring down violence in this city, is if people come together and say they’re not going to tolerate this kind of bloodshed,” she said. “We urge them to overcome their fears and come forward with information so police can track down those who were responsible for this terrible act of cowardice.”

Lightfoot said that the city and the University of Chicago Medical Center will provide “support and resources” to victims of the incident, but also wanted to send a message to young residents who feel compelled to carry weapons.

“I know a lot of young people feel they’re at risk if they don’t carry a gun, but I’m telling them that they are if they do,” she said. “When you fire a weapon, you’re inflicting life-long harm not just on yourself but everyone that’s affected by gun violence. Solving disputes with a gun is never the right answer under any circumstances.”

Lightfoot said that she will visit the Englewood community on Sunday to talk to residents and to address their concerns after the incident. Chicago police are still classifying the two individuals they have in custody as “persons of interest,” but are continuing to investigate the shooting.