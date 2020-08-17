Mayor Lightfoot Speaks With Presidential Candidate Biden on First Night of DNC

Among the many voices presidential candidate Joe Biden spoke with on night one of the Democratic National Convention, Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave her thoughts on how to best solve issues of systemic racism.

Of the five leaders and activists nationwide asked to be apart of this conversation, the Chicago mayor explained how she feels racial issues must be combated at the city-level.

"It's about economic empowerment," Lightfoot said. "Because if people are lifted out of poverty and they are given an opportunity to feel a stake in their own future, that goes a long way."

Lightfoot added that Chicago challenges various corporate and community-based institutions to think about how they can end systemic racism and ensure they are "uplifting the quality of life in communities," especially those who traditionally did not have a seat at the table.

The Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday in Milwaukee.

The almost all-virtual event will feature keynote speaker Michelle Obama, who released a preview clip Monday afternoon.

Former Democratic presidential contenders Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Andrew Cuomo of New York, are also slated to speak Monday night.