mayor lori lightfoot

Mayor Lightfoot Speaks With Presidential Candidate Biden on First Night of DNC

"It's about economic empowerment."

By Becca Wood

Among the many voices presidential candidate Joe Biden spoke with on night one of the Democratic National Convention, Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave her thoughts on how to best solve issues of systemic racism.

Of the five leaders and activists nationwide asked to be apart of this conversation, the Chicago mayor explained how she feels racial issues must be combated at the city-level.

"It's about economic empowerment," Lightfoot said. "Because if people are lifted out of poverty and they are given an opportunity to feel a stake in their own future, that goes a long way."

Lightfoot added that Chicago challenges various corporate and community-based institutions to think about how they can end systemic racism and ensure they are "uplifting the quality of life in communities," especially those who traditionally did not have a seat at the table.

MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 17: In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden has a conference call with (L-R) Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, President and CEO NAACP Derrick Johnson, Eric Garner’s Mother Gwen Carr, Chief of Houston Police Art Acevedo and Social Justice Advocate Jamira Burley during the virtual convention on August 17, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images)

The Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday in Milwaukee.

Local

Jussie Smollett 15 mins ago

Jussie Smollett's Attorney Blasts Special Prosecutor's Report

Michigan 51 mins ago

Michigan Legislature Gives Schools Flexibility in Pandemic

The almost all-virtual event will feature keynote speaker Michelle Obama, who released a preview clip Monday afternoon.

Former Democratic presidential contenders Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Andrew Cuomo of New York, are also slated to speak Monday night.

This article tagged under:

mayor lori lightfootMichelle Obama2020DNC2020 election
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us