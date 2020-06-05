Mayor Lightfoot Announces Several Safety Measures Ahead of Weekend Protests

Several new safety and security measures were announced by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Friday evening ahead of a weekend of anticipated protests across the city.

At a news conference, Lightfoot said additional resources will be deployed to neighborhoods and commercial corridors, particularly on the city's south and west sides, throughout the weekend. More than 300 trucks from the Department of Streets and Sanitation, Department of Transportation and the Department of Water Management will be positioned across streets to assist with traffic control.

One week earlier, several businesses were looted and damaged in many Chicago neighborhoods after tense protests turned violent.

Additionally, the city has partnered with more than 100 security providers to help ensure safety in commercial areas, officials said.

Chicago's nightly curfew, which Mayor Lightfoot said Friday she hopes to lift soon, will begin at 9 p.m. and last through 6 a.m. Saturday.

In order to provide a space for peaceful demonstrators, the city will open up both Grant Park downtown and Unity Park in the West Loop Saturday.

"We want to make sure that you have the space to lift your voices and make yourselves heard," the mayor said.