Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will not attend fallen Chicago police officer Enrique Martinez's funeral Monday, adhering to a request from Martinez's family after previously indicating he would attend, a spokeswoman for Johnson confirmed Saturday.

Martinez will be laid to rest Monday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago.

"The family of Officer Enrique Martinez continues to be in my prayers as they prepare to lay him to rest. I heard from the family and am honoring their request and will no longer plan to attend the honors funeral services. This has been an emotional two weeks for the loved ones of Officer Martinez, the Chicago Police Department, and the city of Chicago. We all want to do right by Officer Martinez and give his family and the CPD family space to grieve. The focus must remain on Officer Martinez, his loved ones, and the CPD as our city continues to honor his ultimate sacrifice and legacy of service," a statement from Johnson's office said.

Martinez was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 2 after initiating a traffic stop on a vehicle blocking traffic in Chicago's East Chatham neighborhood.

A passenger in the vehicle Martinez and his partner pulled over opened fire after reaching for a backpack during the stop, fatally striking both Martinez and the vehicle's driver.

Martinez was 26 years old and was just shy of his third anniversary with the department.