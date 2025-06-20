Mayor Johnson signs veto of teen curfew ordinance

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed a veto of a teen curfew ordinance Friday that had narrowly passed City Council earlier this week, his office confirmed.

The ordinance, which would allow Chicago police to impose temporary curfews for specific areas of the city in the event of large and/or violent gatherings, passed Wednesday by a 27-22 vote.

In a letter that will be read to the City Council next month, Johnson stated his opposition to the measure, instead calling for investments in community safety strategies that he said has paid off, citing a decrease in violent crime in Chicago.

"At a time when violent crime continues to trend down across the city of Chicago, it is critical that we continue our investments in community safety strategies that have a proven track record of success. In two short years, we have seen a measurable, sustained decline in crime and violence in our city," Johnson's statement said.

Through June 13, 2025, there were 166 homicides in Chicago, 60 fewer homicides than at the same point of the year in 2024, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Johnson pledged in his statement to work with the "full force of government, community organizations, businesses and philanthropy," calling for new investments in youth jobs, safe spaces for young Chicagoans and expanded mental health care.

Under Chicago law, the measure would require 34 votes to override Johnson’s veto.

Ald. Brian Hopkins was a firm supporter of the measure, saying his goal is to keep the public safe after a series of high profile “teen takeovers” in the downtown area, including two in recent months that ended with shots fired in the Streeterville neighborhood.

Hopkins said that Police Supt. Larry Snelling was in favor of the ordinance, as he’ll be empowered to make the decision to institute curfews when needed.

“The superintendent has indicated his firm support for the ordinance. It’s a tool that he wants and knows how to use effectively and constitutionally to prevent some of these violent teen trends from happening,” he said.

The letter will be read to Chicago City Council members during their meeting on July 16.