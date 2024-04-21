Mayor Johnson releases statement as fallen Chicago police officer identified following fatal shooting

Mayor Brandon Johnson released a statement Sunday morning following the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer in the city's Gage Park neighborhood.

The officer, a six-year veteran of the department, has been identified as Luis M. Huesca, according to Johnson.

Huesca was just two days shy of his 31st birthday.

Johnson issued the following statement:

"We are deeply mourning the death of Officer Luis M. Huesca of the 5th District/Priority Response Team following an act of unconscionable gun violence in our city. No family or community should ever have to suffer such pain.

I met with Officer Huesca’s mother and uncle this morning and assured them that they have the full support of my administration as they deal with this unspeakable loss. Our city is grieving, and our condolences go out to their entire family as well as Luis’ fellow officers and community.

My Office of Community Safety, in collaboration with Supt. Larry Snelling and the Chicago Police Department, is committed to putting every resource available toward apprehending anyone involved in this morning's shooting and bringing them to justice. As the investigation continues, we will provide immediate updates as they become available."

According to officials, officers responded to a "gunshot detection" alert at 2:53 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

Authorities said after touring the area, officers discovered an off-duty Chicago police officer with gunshot wounds in the 3100 block of West 56th Street.

The officer was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said at a press conference Sunday morning that the officer was "returning home from his tour of duty" at the time of the shooting, and was still wearing his uniform.

Though circumstances surrounding the shooting largely remain unknown, police confirmed that the officer's vehicle was stolen by his attackers.

Huesca is survived by a mother and an uncle, according to Snelling.

The officer was "just a great officer, a great human being," Snelling said.

A procession for Huesca from University of Chicago Hospital to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office was held Sunday morning.

"We really need to keep the family, his mother, in our prayers," Snelling said. "These are senseless, senseless crimes that have taken the lives of our community members, today one of our officers."

An investigation into how the shooting unfolded is in the early stages, Snelling said.

"There are people who are brazen and cowardly in the way that they go about their days, and carry out these violent acts against decent, hard-working people in this city. We're just trying to live their lives the right way," Snelling said.

This story will be updated as we know more.