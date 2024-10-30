Mayor Johnson issues statement after Jewish man walking to synagogue wounded in weekend shooting

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office issued a statement Tuesday afternoon on the West Rogers Park shooting of a Jewish man walking to synagogue and subsequent shootout with police and first responders this weekend.

"Mayor Johnson’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his loved ones from this weekend’s shooting incident that took place in Rogers Park. This tragic event should have never happened, and we recognize the dedication of our first responders who put their lives on the line during this shooting. The Mayor’s Office is in close communication with the Chicago Police Department as the investigation continues. All Chicagoans deserve to feel safe and protected across the city. There is more work to be done, and we are committed to diligently improving community safety in every neighborhood," a statement from Johnson's office read.

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, faces 14 felony counts, including six for attempted first-degree murder and seven for aggravated discharge of a firearm at officers and firefighters, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said Monday during a press conference.

Abdallahi was slated to appear in court Tuesday, but the appearance was postponed as he remains hospitalized with injuries sustained in the shootout with officers.

Abdallahi's next assigned court date is Nov. 7, officials said, and he has been assigned a public defender.

When the shooting in West Rogers Park took place

The shooting took place at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of W. Farwell, police said, when the alleged gunman opened fire on a man, 39, walking down the street. The suspect then fired at responding officers and paramedics multiple times from various locations, police said, with officers returning fire and striking the gunman.

No members of the Chicago Police or Fire Departments were injured, police said.

Ald. Debra Silverstein, of the city's 50th Ward, was also present during Monday's press conference. Silverstein said the victim, who is Jewish, was wearing a kippah and headed to synagogue at the time of the attack.

"I'm happy to say that he's doing okay," Silverstein stated, adding that the victim was out of the hospital. "He's still having to see different doctors, but he's doing okay and his spirits are good. He actually belongs to the same synagogue that I do. And, you know, I'm just really happy that he's okay."

Silverstein noted the community where the shooting took place, West Rogers Park, has a large Orthodox Jewish population.

No hate crime charges filed

According to the Jewish United Fund, police said during a meeting with the group Monday that Abdallahi shouted "Allahu Akbar" while firing at officers, leading to the belief that the attack may have been motivated by hate.

"Our community has every faith in law enforcement to thoroughly investigate the attack and to provide security in partnership with our own community security and safety assets, always, but especially now, but in a way that doesn't heighten anxiety," JUF said in a release Monday.

Police have not confirmed those details to NBC Chicago, and Snelling Tuesday said there wasn't enough evidence to charge the suspect with a hate crime, due to the suspect still being in the hospital following the shootout.

"We do investigations, and our investigations is based on facts that we gather into evidence in order to present charges," Snelling said. "Until we have those facts. We will not announce charges. It's about what we can prove at the time based on the facts."

During the press conference, Silverstein said she was "concerned" by the lack of hate crime charges.

"We are a community proud of our diversity, tolerance and respect for all faiths," Silverstein said. "Acts of violence against anyone, especially those that appear to target religious identity, are deeply unsettling and must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. I want to be clear: No one in our community should feel unsafe because of their faith or background. And while we respect the legal process and understand that charging decisions are complex, I, along with many of my community, urged that all aspects of this case be fully examined, including bias or hate related motivations."

'Realization of the worst fear'

During a 9:30 a.m. press conference Tuesday, leaders from Agudath Israel of Illinois, the Anti-Defamation League and the Chicago Rabbinical Council addressed the recent shooting and the concerns raised by the community.

"Members of the Jewish Orthodox community are the most vulnerable to violent attacks," Rabbi Sholomo Soroka said during the news conference. "We are easily identifiable as Jews."

The Rabbi also noted that the victim's daughter's frequently accompany him on walks to synagogue.

"Could you imagine? What would have happened if they were with him?"

David Goldenberg of the ADL also spoke during the press conference.

"Here in our community, Saturday's shooting of an Orthodox community member while walking to Shabbat services was the realization of the worst fear held by many," Goldenberg said. "And that is not ok."

Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Chicago Division said it was "aware of the referenced event and continues to work diligently with local, state, and federal partners to provide critical resources and assistance as we learn more."

"Residents of Illinois deserve to feel safe while walking our neighborhoods’ streets, and we are committed to doing our part to return a sense of calm to the community," the agency said in a statement.