Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson Set to Meet With Gov. Pritzker Friday

One day after his first meeting with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson is slated to meet with Gov. J.B. Pritzker Friday.

The meeting is scheduled to take place Friday afternoon in Chicago, with the pair expected to address the media around 2 p.m.

Pritzker congratulated Johnson on Tuesday night following news of his projected win. The governor acknowledged that Johnson's victory was considered to be an upset by many.

"There were people who thought he would lose by a larger margin than he ended up winning by, but he won. And he overcame, I think, suggestions that he couldn't," Pritzker said.

Pritzker added that his administration will work to aid in the mayoral transition as they do with mayoral offices statewide.

In addition to continuing a message of collaboration and assistance with the transition period into Johnson's administration, Pritzker saw broader implications from the results of Tuesday's election.

"There is a change that's going on across the Midwest," Pritzker said at an event in Urbana Wednesday.

Pritzker added that he believes Johnson will "bring a vibrancy" to the city, while saying that the change in the Midwest has been driven by "people who believe in investing in workers, investing in families, investing in young people."

Johnson's meeting with Pritzker follows his first transition discussion with Lightfoot, which took place at City Hall Thursday.

Johnson said he was appreciative of Lightfoot's service and dedication to Chicago, while sharing a piece of advice the outgoing mayor left him with.

"What I thought was very inspirational by the mayor, her recognition of just seizing the moment and being able to digest that and appreciate it. Because truthfully, you know, this is not necessarily the place that I originally sought. As a teacher, as an organizer, then eventually going into government," Johnson said.

"But she was very intentional about making sure that the city of Chicago and this wondrous position, to digest that and to take it in and appreciate it. It's going to be good advice," Johnson added.

While the mayor-elect assembled a broad coalition that has led him to the mayor's seat, he faces significant challenges in appealing to a large swath of Chicago voters who did not vote for him, in addition to 22 incumbent City Council members who endorsed his challenger, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas.

Johnson told NBC 5 in his first post-election interview Wednesday that he is confident his administration will “not miss a bit” when he begins his term.

“Uniting this city is top of mind, and everyone gets to participate in that process to unite this city,” he told NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern in his first sit-down interview with a local outlet following his election.