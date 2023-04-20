Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson Names His Incoming Chief of Staff, First Deputy Chief of Staff

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson on Thursday revealed some of his top picks for his administration when he takes office next month.

Johnson named Rich Guidice, the executive director for Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, as his incoming chief of staff. He also selected Dr. Cristina Pacione-Zayas, a current state senator serving the 20th district, as his incoming first deputy chief of staff.

“It’s going to take all of us to build a better, stronger, safer Chicago, and I know the people of Chicago will be served well by Rich Guidice as my chief of staff and Dr. Cristina Pacione-Zayas as my deputy chief of staff,” Johnson said in a statement. “Both Rich and Cristina have shown dedication to making Chicago work for all of Chicago, and I know they will lead these positions with a sense of collaboration, compassion, and competence.”

Guidice, who spent the last few years overseeing the city's emergency response efforts and 911 call center, said the selection is an "honor."

“Together, we will build a government that addresses the challenges ahead, delivers on the promise of a better city, and unites all Chicagoans around our common goals," he said.

Pacione-Zayas, an education and policy advocate who works to promote educational equity and social justice advancements, has represented the 20th District since December 2020. She also has a doctorate in educational policy studies from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“I am excited to join Mayor-elect Johnson’s City Hall and help lead a team dedicated to lifting-up working people, strengthening our public schools, and fostering safer communities,” Pacione-Zayas said in a statement. “We are building a team that will deliver for the people of Chicago, and I look forward to our work together.”

The announcements come after Johnson named the inaugural chairs for his "Chicago for the People" transition team, tapping 21 prominent Illinois political figures to assist him in his inauguration to the office on May 15.

Among the inaugural chairs are several leaders that were visible backers of Johnson's mayoral campaign, including Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Congresswoman Delia Ramirez and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Illinois' most visible politicians were also named as inaugural chairs, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin headlining the list of names. Durbin notably endorsed Johnson's opponent, Paul Vallas, in the mayoral runoff election.