Tension between Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez and Mayor Brandon Johnson continued to grow for yet another day on Monday, with the mayor denying he ever asked Martinez to resign.

Johnson, who is a former member of the Chicago Teachers Union, is in the midst of negotiating a new contract for teachers, and CTU blames Martinez for not doing enough to secure more state funding for teacher raises.

Multiple sources, as well as Chicago aldermen, told NBC Chicago they’re expecting several members appointed by Johnson to the Chicago Board of Education to resign rather than carry out the mayor’s plans to oust Martinez and approve a $300 million loan to pay for teacher raises.

"This is much bigger than me, this is about ensuring our district has stability," Martinez said.

Martinez affirmed his commitment to his position atop the district in a letter to families on Sept. 20 after multiple sources told NBC Chicago that Johnson asked him to resign from his position. Martinez, who was hired as CPS chief in 2021, is a graduate of Benito Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen and previously served in superintendent roles in Reno, Nevada and San Antonio, Texas.

In the past, the CTU and whomever was Chicago's mayor were often at odds. But since Johnson is now in charge of negotiations for a teacher contract – it is only Martinez the union is unhappy with.

Johnson has denied he asked Martinez to resign, even though Martinez pointed out that's what the mayor asked for when they met 10 days ago.

"I didn’t ask anybody to do anything, I didn't ask anybody to do anything," the mayor said. "The only thing I'm requiring in this moment is leadership that's prepared to invest in our children.”

Martinez does not approve Johnson’s proposal to secure the $300 million loan to pay for teacher raises. The CTU is requesting a 9% raise and CPS' latest offer is around 4%.

"We've been advocating for more funding at CPS all of my three years that I've been here," Martinez said. "We have teams in Springfield consistently, but we're also advocating at the federal level.”

Aldermen, who are divided over the current CPS turmoil, are aware members of the board may resign in protest over the loan and the push to fire Martinez.

"If it’s because he's unwilling to finance the schools with a high-interest short-term loan, well, that seems like a pretty bad reason to get rid of him, and I commend the CEO if that's really how this has gone," said 34th Ward Ald. Bill Conway. "But that's kind of the problem here is the mayor really hasn't provided us with an explanation."

"If board members are not able to provide solutions and are not holding the CEO accountable they should put in their resignation," said 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez.

The city will begin to phase in an elected school board with candidates on the November ballot. Should Martinez step down or be pushed out – often what happens is that he would take his top deputies with him.