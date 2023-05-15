Johnson Imparts Vision for Chicago, Says Violence ‘Will Not be Our Story, Not on My Watch'

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson took office Monday, immediately vowing to tackle one of the city's most pressing issues of rising violence, with the summer - a time when crime typically spikes - quickly approaching.

The former Cook County Commissioner urged unity among Chicagoans and expressed optimism in his inaugural address, but noted the city can't "afford to get it wrong" when it comes to improving the economy and addressing violence, among other priorities.

"We don't want our story to be that Chicago became so traumatized by violence and despair that our residents felt no other choice but to leave," he said. "...That will not be our story, not on my watch."

Chicago has a higher per-capita homicide rate than New York or Los Angeles, but the most recent federal data shows it’s lower than other Midwestern cities, such as St. Louis and Detroit. Still, the number of homicides in Chicago hit a 25-year high in 2021with 804, according to the Chicago Police Department. That number decreased last year while other crimes, such as carjackings and robberies, increased.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Those heading to Millennium Park this weekend will likely encounter new safety protocols in response to "disruptive and violent behavior" by large groups of teenagers this past week. NBC 5's Vi Nguyen reports.

Johnson's public safety platform has largely revolved around increasing mental health treatment, hiring more detectives and expanding community outreach. Last month, he promised to be “smart” as well as “tough," putting resources into youth employment and other preventive measures. But his primary message was one of collaboration.

As part of his public safety plan, Johnson appointed Fred Waller, who previously severed as CPD's third in command, as interim superintendent, replacing Eric Carter upon his retirement. Waller officially took office on Monday - the same day Johnson was sworn into office. Supporting law enforcement will be a focus during his tenure, the mayor said, explaining his plans to implement direct lines of supervision, provide clear expectations and offer opportunities for advancement.

Not one of us can sit down in order to make a better, safer Chicago. I'm counting on the entire city to deliver on this. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

As he has often previously, Johnson mentioned that he and his family reside in Austin, historically one of the city's most violent neighborhoods, saying "the very fact that the mayor of Chicago lives in one of the most disinvested and violent communities in the city, it shows us what is possible."

Johnson previously faced criticism for comments he made regarding chaotic scenes that erupted downtown last month when large groups of people, mainly teenagers, descended on downtown.

At the time, Johnson explained he didn't condone the violence but said "it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities.”

While the mayor has announced several measures in hope of curbing crime across the city, he says reducing violence can't be done alone.

"Our faith leaders, our philanthropic institutions, our business community, violence interrupters, researchers, educators, coaches, counselors, it's going to take all of us," he said. "Not one of us can sit down in order to make a better, safer Chicago. I'm counting on the entire city to deliver on this."