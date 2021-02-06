Mayor Asks Staff to Revoke Security Licenses of Suburban Hotel Following Saturday Shooting

After a shooting in a suburban Chicago hotel early Saturday morning, the mayor asked staff to begin the process of revoking security licenses, barring the hotel from operation.

The shooting at Indian Lakes Hotel in the village of Bloomingdale left one person dead and several others injured, police said.

According to an investigation by the mayor's office, no security was on duty at the time of the incident. The mayor said the reported lack of security at the hotel has been a concern of the Village Board over the past several years and has been discussed in meetings.

"The unfortunate incident that occurred this morning may have been avoided if security was present as First Hospitality Group had promised in our meetings," the mayor said in a statement. "Our investigation has confirmed that no security was on duty at the time. As a result, I have directed staff to begin the process of revoking all licenses for the hotel to operate in our Village."

Officers who responded about 2:35 a.m. to a report of shots fired on the fifth floor of the hotel saw several people fleeing the hotel and found “multiple apparent gunshot victims” inside, police said in a news release.

The victims were taken to area hospitals, where a man in his late 20s was later pronounced dead, Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese said. It was not clear exactly how many other people were shot, and he did not have their conditions.

One or more suspects involved might have fled after the shooting, in which no police officers were shot, he said. It's not yet clear what led to the shooting.

The Bloomingdale Police Department Facebook page asked the public in a posting to avoid the area if possible, but added that, “there is no known imminent threat to any members of the community."

Located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of downtown Chicago, the five-story Indian Lakes Hotel features 300 recently renovated rooms and more than 7,000 square feet (650 square meters) of event space, according to the resort’s website.